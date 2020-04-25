BUFFALO, N.Y. — With their second draft pick Friday night, the Buffalo Bills take Utah running back Zack Moss.

The Bills took Moss in the third round with the 86th overall pick in the draft. With their two picks Friday night, the Bills filled two needs, drafting an edge rusher and a running back.

It's the second straight year the Bills have used a third-round draft pick on a running back. Last year they those chose Devin Singletary there.

Moss could have come out after his junior season but decided to go back for his senior year.

Moss averaged nearly 100 rushing yards per game his senior season. He had 15 touchdowns.

RELATED: Bills take Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa with 2nd-round pick

RELATED: Idle on opening night, Bills look ahead to Day 2 of NFL draft

RELATED: First ever virtual NFL draft is underway