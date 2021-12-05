Bills, Patriots set to clash in primetime for top spot in AFC East

Monday’s primetime game in Orchard Park is sizing up to be one of the best matchups in the second half of the NFL season.

Two powerhouse teams, the top spot in the division on the line, potential crazy weather with wind gusts up to 40 mph, and of course the rowdy environment that Bills Mafia tends to create. A formula for an unforgettable night.

Although the Bills are favored by three points, the Patriots have been the hotter team over the past two months, winning six consecutive games and sitting a half-game ahead of the Bills for first place in the AFC East. Pats quarterback Mac Jones has been the story of the Patriots offense so far this season, the rookie leads all first-year quarterbacks in passing yards with 2,850, ahead of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 2,369.

What makes this game so great is not only the rivalry itself but because of how well-matched up both sides of the ball are for each team. We speak about the success of Mac Jones this season, but the Bills defense has been one of the best, if not the best unit in the league this year.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the game is former seventh-round draft pick Dane Jackson and his ability to step in for superstar cornerback Tre’Davious White who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Buffalo’s Thanksgiving win over New Orleans.

Jackson said “This is a huge opportunity, you know I have been telling myself since it happened this is an opportunity of a lifetime, this is what I have been dreaming of and working for. I didn’t want it to happen the way that it happened, but I am ready to take advantage of it.”

Jackson will get every chance to take advantage of the opportunity, you can expect opposing quarterbacks, especially Mac Jones this Monday to test him early and often. Something coach McDermott is aware of.

“We have a lot of confidence in Dane, but look, he will get tested, you know that is the reality of the situation. He is aware of that and we expect him to do his job,” said McDermott.

Despite having to fill huge shoes, it’s not just Jackson who is showing confidence in his ability to step in.

“We got 100 percent faith in the next-up process, Dane Jackson can hoop, he played a lot last year. We knew at one point that guys needed to step up and it’s happening now. We want to play for T white (Tre’Davious White), we will have to get one for him,” said Stefon Diggs.

On the other side of the ball, you have a streaking Patriots defense and Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen, another big-time matchup of its own. When the Bills drafted Allen in 2018 one of the reasons, he was selected was because of his experience of playing in difficult weather during his time in Wyoming.

Allen said, “You know this is one of the reasons I was drafted here, I played in the elements, I understand myself in these elements.” Allen also added, “I think they got trust in me, and I got trust in them but if it turns into outrageous weather conditions then we will see more run-heavy on both sides.” We could see up to 40 mph wind with snow during kickoff, so, yes, expect a lot of running on Monday night.

It’s also worth mentioning as well if the Bills are able to get the passing game going, Stefon Diggs is no stranger to big games against New England, last season he went off against the Patriots for 237 receiving yards on 15 catches in two games.