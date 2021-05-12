Next man up, Dane Jackson ready to replace Tre’Davious White

This season the Bills challenge is now focused on winning a super bowl without superstar cornerback Tre’Davious White.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said it best, “Every season, every team is challenged with something different than the year and season before. “

This season the Bills challenge is now focused on winning a super bowl without superstar cornerback Tre’Davious White who tore his ACL in the Bills Thanksgiving win over New Orleans.

The next man up to fill the shoes is Dane Jackson, a player wideout Stefon Diggs says the team is confident can come in and do the job.

“We got 100 percent faith in the next up process, Dane Jackson can hoop, he played a lot last year, we knew at one point that guys needed to step up and it’s happening now. We want to play for T white (Tre’Davious White), we will have to get one for him,” said Diggs.

Winning for White is a common goal for the team, for Dane Jackson, he is focused on taking advantage of the opportunity ahead.

Jackson said, “This is a huge opportunity, you know I have been telling myself since it happened this is an opportunity of a lifetime, this is what I have been dreaming of and working for. I didn’t want it to happen the way that it happened, but I am ready to take advantage of it.”

There may not be a better time to prove your worth as the Bills and Jackson head into a primetime game with the New England Patriots on Monday Night. Plenty is on the line, positioning in the AFC playoff picture, but most importantly the top spot in the AFC East.

Jackson will get every chance to take advantage of the opportunity, you can expect opposing quarterbacks, especially Mac Jones this Monday to test him early and often. Something coach McDermott is aware of.

“We have a lot of confidence in Dane, but look, he will get tested, you know that is the reality of the situation. He is aware of that and we expect him to do his job,” said McDermott.

It’s worth keeping in mind, Tre White is a former first-round pick with extensive experience in the position, Dane Jackson is a former seventh-round pick with less than 300 snaps played in his career with the Bills.