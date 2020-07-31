How to grab your 'seat' at Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field

TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Blue Jays have found a creative way to fill those empty seats this season.
The team is selling the ability to have a cardboard cut out of your face placed in a seat behind home plate and seen in broadcasts and photos of the game.
The cutouts will also serve a second purpose: raising money for Canadians disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. A portion of the $60 cost to have your face in a seat at Sahlen Field will go to the Jays Care Foundation.
You can even buy cutouts for your baby or a pet, and if you and a friend buy cut outs together, your cut outs will sit next to each other at the games.
You'll also get to keep your cutout after the season is over, although the Blue Jays can't guarantee the condition of your cardboard clone after a whole season in the stands.
While the stadium will be empty, the seats for these cardboard versions of fans are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information on how to get your face at Sahlen Field, click here.