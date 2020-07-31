How to grab your 'seat' at Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field

While you can't attend the game, a cardboard cutout of you can sit behind home plate for $60. A portion of the sales will go to Canadians impacted by COVID-19.

TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Blue Jays have found a creative way to fill those empty seats this season.

The team is selling the ability to have a cardboard cut out of your face placed in a seat behind home plate and seen in broadcasts and photos of the game.

The cutouts will also serve a second purpose: raising money for Canadians disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. A portion of the $60 cost to have your face in a seat at Sahlen Field will go to the Jays Care Foundation.

You can even buy cutouts for your baby or a pet, and if you and a friend buy cut outs together, your cut outs will sit next to each other at the games.

We want to see you at our home away from dome this season: https://t.co/a55DOoa1VS



Grab a seat in the stands and join the Blue Jays Fan Cutout Crew! #WeAreBlueJays pic.twitter.com/qsiCG7J2WB — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 30, 2020

You'll also get to keep your cutout after the season is over, although the Blue Jays can't guarantee the condition of your cardboard clone after a whole season in the stands.

While the stadium will be empty, the seats for these cardboard versions of fans are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.