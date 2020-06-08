Sahlen Field receives many upgrades from Blue Jays: What is permanent?

Spokesperson for the Jays says that the visiting team compound, which is the tented area in the parking lot, and the additional lighting units are only temporary.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays’ home opener at Sahlen Field, 2 On Your Side wanted to know what changes that have been made to 32-year-old ballpark are permanent, and which are temporary?

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bisons took to social media to promote the ‘wedding’ between the Bisons and Blue Jays with a picture showing off: ‘something new (infield), something borrowed (lights), and jokingly, something Blue... Jays.’

So far, Sahlen Field has been given...



☑️ Something new (infield)

☑️ Something borrowed (lights)

☑️ & something Blue... Jays.



Sounds like all the right ingredients for a beautiful ballpark come August 11. #Bisons | @BlueJays https://t.co/QIYYKqyqBu — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 6, 2020

2 On Your Side reached out to the Toronto Blue Jays wondering with all the upgrades that are being made to Sahlen Field to be in compliance with MLB standards, which ones are permanent?

A spokesperson for the Blue Jays says that the visiting team compound, which is the tented area in the parking lot, and the additional lighting units are only temporary.

The permanent upgrades to Sahlen Field include: the replacement bulbs, the coats of fresh paint, and the new infield grass.