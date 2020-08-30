x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Walker sharp in Blue Jays debut, a 5-0 win over Orioles

Toronto won its third straight game. The Orioles lost their fourth in a row.
Credit: AP
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Taijuan Walker pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had two-run singles as the Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-0. 

Walker was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in a trade two days earlier. 

He allowed four hits and three walks and struck out four. It was his first appearance since learning that his father and siblings, who live in Lake Charles, Louisiana, lost their property and belongings in Hurricane Laura. 

Toronto won its third straight game. The Orioles lost their fourth in a row.

Related Articles