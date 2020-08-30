Walker sharp in Blue Jays debut, a 5-0 win over Orioles

Toronto won its third straight game. The Orioles lost their fourth in a row.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Taijuan Walker pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had two-run singles as the Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-0.

Walker was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in a trade two days earlier.

He allowed four hits and three walks and struck out four. It was his first appearance since learning that his father and siblings, who live in Lake Charles, Louisiana, lost their property and belongings in Hurricane Laura.