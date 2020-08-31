Hernández's single gives Blue Jays 5-4 win over Orioles

Hernández had two hits for Toronto, winners of four in a row.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teoscar Hernández delivered a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Hernández came up with the bases loaded and lined a single to left field, scoring pinch runner Santiago Espinal and Randal Grichuk. Cole Sulser, who surrendered a game-ending homer to Grichuk on Friday, issued three walks and Hernández's hit to take the loss.