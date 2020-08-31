Hernández's single gives Blue Jays 5-4 win over Orioles

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teoscar Hernández delivered a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Hernández came up with the bases loaded and lined a single to left field, scoring pinch runner Santiago Espinal and Randal Grichuk. Cole Sulser, who surrendered a game-ending homer to Grichuk on Friday, issued three walks and Hernández's hit to take the loss.
Ryan Mountcastle homered twice for Baltimore, which lost its fifth straight. Hernández had two hits for Toronto, winners of four in a row.