Buffalo Bisons looking ahead to spring, announce 2024 opening game

Opening day is scheduled for Friday, March 29.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While many are looking ahead to fall, one sports team is looking ahead to next spring.

The Buffalo Bisons announced their 2024 season. Opening day is scheduled for Friday, March 29.

Next year's home schedule includes 13 weekends, with more than half of all home games being played on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. There will also be 36 home games in June, July and August.

Right after school gets out, there will be a nine-game homestand that leads right into the 28th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve celebration.

The Bisons will also be playing the Triple-A affiliates of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

A full schedule for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.