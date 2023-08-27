Bills announce first set of moves ahead of roster cutdown deadline

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills on Sunday announced their first set of moves ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline.
Buffalo released seven players: DT Cortez Broughton, WR Isaiah Coulter, S Jared Mayden, T Garrett McGhin, W Dezmon Patmon, TE Jace Sternberger and LB DaShaun White.
In addition to those seven, the Bills released DE Shane Ray from injured reserve with an injury settlement. Ray went on IR after suffering a hamstring injury during the Bills' second preseason game at the Steelers. Once Ray is healthy, he is free to sign with any team.
The Bills and the rest of the 31 NFL teams will continue to make roster cuts in the coming days, as teams work to get down to their 53-man roster by Tuesday's 4 p.m. EST deadline.