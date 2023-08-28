PSE being dissolved, Terry Pegula taking over as president of the Buffalo Sabres

Kim Pegula has been recovering from a cardiac arrest she suffered in June of 2022. Her husband, Terry Pegula, has been named the new President.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few changes have been announced for the future of the Buffalo Sabres leadership and Pegula Sports & Entertainment.

On Monday, it was announced that Terry has been named the Sabres president, and that Pegula Sports & Entertainment is being dissolved.

"We are thankful for the work and effort so many individuals have put into PSE over the years, but feel it is the right time for them to return home to separate organizations," Sabres owner and president Terry Pegula said.

"We feel that now is the right time to dissolve PSE and allow everyone to focus solely on their respective organization. It is a great time to be a Buffalo sports fan and we have a tremendous amount of confidence that this restructuring will allow our businesses to continue to elevate with our teams."

In the announcement, PSE said that is is separating the resources between the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, which will allow each to focus on their own efforts.

The Sabres said that Terry will work closely with COO John Roth and general manager Kevyn Adams.

Kim Pegula was the former president of the Sabres.

Kim has been recovering from a cardiac arrest she suffered last summer. Recently, she was spotted at Bills training camp where she watched from an SUV.

In July, Terry was also took over the role of president for the Bills, replacing Ron Raccuia.