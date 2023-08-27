2023 Wheelchair Lacrosse National Championships took place at RiverWorks this weekend

The Milwaukee Eagles defeated the Colorado Mammoth for the championship title.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The nation's best wheelchair lacrosse players were in Buffalo this weekend for the national championships.

The finals for the 2023 Wheelchair Lacrosse National Championships took place at RiverWorks. The Milwaukee Eagles defeated the Colorado Mammoth for the championship title.

The Buffalo Rolling Bandits competed in the tournament, which began on Friday. The team is made of players born with disabilities and wounded veterans. These teams also include some Olympians.

"They’re in a chair already. To get them out and participating in the sport of lacrosse, realizing that they can achieve anything, just maybe a little different way. It’s great to see. They’re incredible athletes, playing lacrosse, wheeling that chair stick in hand and obviously a lot of excitement going on here right now," said Norm Page, founder of Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports.