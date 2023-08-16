Bichette happy with rehab performance in Buffalo

Blue Jays All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette had what he called a successful effort Wednesday afternoon with the Bisons.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Buffalo Bisons were rained out on Tuesday night, Blue Jays All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was able to take to the field with the Herd on Wednesday to begin his rehab assignment.

He's been on the disabled list, dealing with Tendinitis in his right knee.

Bichette served as the designated hitter and went 2 for 3 with a run scored in Buffalo's 5-4, 11-inning loss to Rochester.

"Obviously this is a lot different than being in the big leagues. For myself, the anxiety part of it and just the human nature part of it really isn't there," he said.

"For the most part, swing felt good, timing felt good, and like I said with my knee, I feel good about it. That's why I came here mostly so that I could go 100 percent and see what it felt like, so I'm happy with today."

Bichette will play shortstop for Buffalo on Thursday night, and if all goes well, there is the possibility he could rejoin the Blue Jays on Friday night in Cincinnati.