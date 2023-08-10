Bisons announce new head groundskeeper for Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons have announced the recent new hire of a new head groundskeeper, Jeff Smolka.
Smolka is a North Tonawanda native, and is currently working his seventh year in the minor league baseball industry, with his most recent experience as a grounds crew member for the Toronto Blue Jays. He started with the Blue Jays in 2020 as an intern but soon got promoted in 2022 as a full-time groundskeeper.
Prior to that though he was apart of the Bisons grounds crew from 2017-2020 and while the Bisons hosted the Blue Jays during their 2020 season.
The Bison's look forward to having Smolka back at Sahlen Field.
To learn more visit www.milb.com/buffalo