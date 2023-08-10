Bisons announce new head groundskeeper for Sahlen Field

The Bisons have hired a North Tonawanda native as new head groundskeeper for Sahlen Field.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons have announced the recent new hire of a new head groundskeeper, Jeff Smolka.

Smolka is a North Tonawanda native, and is currently working his seventh year in the minor league baseball industry, with his most recent experience as a grounds crew member for the Toronto Blue Jays. He started with the Blue Jays in 2020 as an intern but soon got promoted in 2022 as a full-time groundskeeper.

Prior to that though he was apart of the Bisons grounds crew from 2017-2020 and while the Bisons hosted the Blue Jays during their 2020 season.

The Bison's look forward to having Smolka back at Sahlen Field.

Welcome back to the Herd, Jeff! 🦬 We have hired former grounds crew member and North Tonawanda-native, Jeff Smolka, as our new Head Groundskeeper! 📰: bit.ly/47psNoB Posted by Buffalo Bisons on Thursday, August 10, 2023