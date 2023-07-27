Dogs invited to Bison's Friday game

Friday, the Buffalo Bison's are hosting their 'Dog Days' at the park event for furry friends.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Has your furry friend always wanted to go to a baseball game? Well now is their chance to head out to the park for a 'Dog Days' event at the Bison's game.

The game is Friday, July 28 and will offer your pets the chance to march in a pet parade an hour before the game starts. They will also offer a water station for your pet to get a quick drink, and have a special area for them to use the bathroom if needed.

Seats for those bringing along their pets will be in sections 122, 124, 126 and 128 down the right field line. When purchasing tickets select 'LF GA'.

All those who come to the game with a dog should enter the stadium through the Seneca St. Gate which will open one hour before game time. All dogs attending the game must be up to date on the required vaccinations to enter Sahlen Field and owner's assume all risks and liabilities for their dogs.