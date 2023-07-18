x
Well known fan gets his own bobblehead give away at Bisons game

The Buffalo Bisons have announced they will be giving away Mark Aichinger bobbleheads to the first 2,000 fans on September 2.
Credit: Buffalo Bison's Mark Aichinger Bobblehead

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to get a cool collectable while watching some baseball? 

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that they will be giving away 2,000 Mark Aichinger Bobbleheads on their Saturday, September 2 game against the Indianapolis Indians.

Mark is a well-known fan and has had season tickets to Bisons games for 25 years.

The bobblehead shows Mark in a Bisons jersey and hat, making the well known gesture he uses to let opposing pitchers know exactly what he thinks of their performance during games.

“It cannot be overstated how Mark is not only a part of our Bisons Baseball family, but how he has become such an...

Posted by Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

 People can purchase tickets for this game at mlb.tickets.com

