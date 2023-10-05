All Triple-A parks to use new electronic strike zone

The automated balls and strike system, also known as ABS, will work in two ways.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All Triple-A parks are now calling plays differently. An electronic strike zone will be calling plays.

The automated balls and strike system (ABS) will work in two ways. Half of the Triple-A games play with all calls determined by an electronic strike zone, and the other half is with an ABS challenge system.

The ABS was installed in late April, but the Buffalo Bisons started playing away games, so they didn't use it at Sahlen Field.

Assistant General Manager Brad Bisbing says the system works like this:

"When a player challenges a pitch, the umpire is going to tap his head, and that will cue everyone in the press box to play the video on the scoreboard. It will say, 'The previous pitch has been challenged,' and then you'll see the pitch come in. You'll see the box around the batter's box and the strike zone, and whether it's touching the boxes. If it's outside, it will say ball or strike."

The ABS system will make the calls at games played on Tuesday through Friday. The umps are still there, but ABS is calling the shots.

At weekend games, umpires still call balls and strikes, but players can use the ABS to challenge those calls.

"It's going to add a fun little entertainment element as well on those challenged games because you're sitting in the crowd, and you're always wondering, 'Man, I wonder if that was really on the corner,' or if the umpire's right, or the batter's right," Bisbing said.