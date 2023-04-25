Nurses can get $10 Bisons tickets on Nurse Appreciation Night

The Herd will be hosting the Syracuse Mets at 6:05 p.m. on May 10 for Nurse Appreciation Night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons are taking a night to recognize some local healthcare heroes.

Nurse Appreciation Night is being held on May 10, and nurses will be able to get tickets for themselves and their families for $10. The Herd will be hosting the Syracuse Mets at 6:05 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office by showing a staff ID card. Tickets can be purchased ahead of the game.

The appreciation night is being presented with Trusted Nurse Staffing. The first 500 nurses to visit their table in the concourse will get a free t-shirt.