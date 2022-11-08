2023 Buffalo Bisons season tickets are now on sale

Bisons season tickets, packages, and group party areas are now on sale for the 2023 season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bisons season tickets, ticket packages, and group party areas are now on sale for the 2023 season.

The team made the announcement on its website Tuesday.

The Bisons also announced some other key promotional dates for fans of the herd:

May 14: Mother's Day

June 1: School Kids Day

June 3: Star Wars Night

June 18: Father's Day

July 3: Independence Eve

Sept. 2 & 3: Labor Day Weekend

The Bisons' 2023 home opener is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 4 against the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field.