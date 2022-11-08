x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bisons

2023 Buffalo Bisons season tickets are now on sale

Bisons season tickets, packages, and group party areas are now on sale for the 2023 season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bisons season tickets, ticket packages, and group party areas are now on sale for the 2023 season.

The team made the announcement on its website Tuesday.

RELATED: Bills stop by Erie County SPCA to thank veterans for their service

The Bisons also announced some other key promotional dates for fans of the herd:

  • May 14: Mother's Day
  • June 1: School Kids Day
  • June 3: Star Wars Night
  • June 18: Father's Day
  • July 3: Independence Eve
  • Sept. 2 & 3: Labor Day Weekend

The Bisons' 2023 home opener is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 4 against the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

More Videos

In Other News

Sahlen Field lights up for Independence Day

Before You Leave, Check This Out