3rd annual Micah Hyde charity softball game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The third annual Micah Hyde charity softball game will return for another year in downtown Buffalo at Sahlen Field on May 7.

The event will take place place in support of the Imagine for Youth Foundation, which was created to "help financially disadvantaged kids thrive academically and athletically by providing them with necessary supplies, resources and equipment."

There has been tremendous growth for the organization over the years and yet this year has broken all barriers.

In years prior, there were only a couple of thousand fans coming out for the event. However, this year, Sahlen Field is expecting a completely sold out crowd of 16,000 fans, all in support of Hyde's charity softball game.

This year will also come with a new special touch just for Bills Mafia. Hyde announced on Thursday that in addition to the home run derby followed up by the offense vs. defense game, there will also be a family-friendly tailgate starting up at 9 a.m.

Hyde also addressed the media on Thursday about how important it is to build relationships with fans during off-season opportunities like this one.

"The fans around here love Bills football," Hyde said. "I think you can notice that each and every week that we're playing, but I think it enhances it once you are having conversations with them, and they get to know who you are. ... It's kind of hard to do that stuff when you're playing on Sundays or Mondays or whatever, you're kind of focused on the game.

"This is kind of stress free and you know we're just going out there and hitting softballs. So, not too many guys are too nervous and all that, so we're just able to have fun and be in front of fans."

Hyde also said that he's been having fun reminding the locker room that the defense is up 2-0, and they're hungry for a three-peat. He said he thinks that this will finally be the year that Josh Allen gets knocked off his home run derby throne.