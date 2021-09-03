WNY lawmakers on whether Gov. Cuomo should resign

Some local Democrats seek time for investigations to proceed, say due process and no rush to justice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As you might imagine with politicians, positions can vary widely even with party affiliations. We got lots of feedback from our Western New York lawmakers in Albany Monday on the question of whether the governor should resign or not with the impeachment option still not clear.

As you might guess most Republicans here in Western New York feel that Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign while many, but not all, Democrats say "not yet" with very nuanced comments.

First State Senator Sean Ryan saying, "Stepping in front of the attorney general's investigation and the work of the Senate Investigations Committee will only prevent all the facts from coming forward."

That was also a reference to Ryan's comment that the State Senate Investigations Committee will "soon begin hearing sworn testimony regarding nursing homes." We attempted to reach Senator Ryan to learn more about that particular investigation. He sits on the State Senate Health Committee, but does not appear to be a member of the Investigations Committee.

And then from the office of Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo there is a statement saying that Assembly Majority women who are Democrats want the attorney general's investigation to go on and be given appropriate time and don't want to see her or the investigation as they put it "undermined."

Whereas Assemblyman Pat Burke breaking ranks with other Democrats Sunday said the governor should resign period.

While lawmakers are in session, we did catch Republican Assemblyman Angelo Morinello. He is a former judge with this perspective on Cuomo, "I do not believe he has the ability to focus on the tasks at hand while trying to protect his legacy."

Of course the governor on Sunday said he would not be distracted.

2 On Your Side also asked Morinello about budget talks in Albany. Some analysts say the COVID Relief Measure, which is working its way through Congress, will help to cover a good portion of the state's projected $15 billion deficit. The state's budget deficit was projected to be $6 billion even before COVID affected the state.

Morinello told us, "The silence is deafening. Zero. It appears that everything has been stalled."

He adds that it will be difficult for the governor and the two legislature leaders to really negotiate. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Sunday that Cuomo should resign and Assembly Speaker Heastie said it was time for the governor to consider if he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.

"You got one person who's saying get rid of him, he's gotta go," Morinello said. "The other leader is saying basically the same thing with a little different language. And these are the three people that have to go into the room and agree to a budget. It can't happen. It's gonna be disastrous."

The Niagara Falls Republican says legislative sessions have been abruptly cancelled, curtailed or occupied with other subjects like the measure last week to curb the governor's executive orders.