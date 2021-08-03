Democratic female state legislators call on NYS AG to conduct thorough investigation of allegations against Cuomo

At least five women have come forward alleging inappropriate conduct by the governor.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Twenty Democratic female state legislators, including two from Western New York are calling on NYS Attorney General Letitia James to conduct a thorough investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

At least five women have come forward alleging inappropriate conduct by the governor. Cuomo has denied the claims and has refused to resign, despite many in Albany requesting him to do so.

A statement issued to the media by the lawmakers states they support the Attorney General's investigation and request that she be allowed to complete the investigation.

We believe that the Attorney General will exercise due process and expediency in her deliberations. We continue to support our Attorney General, the first woman, and the first African American woman to be elected to this position, as she launches this investigation. We request that she be allowed the appropriate time to complete her investigation rather than undermine her role and responsibility as the chief law enforcement officer of the state of New York.

Our democracy demands that we be diligent and expeditious in our search for truth and justice. This matter deserves no less degree of care.

We collectively request that all complaints involving sexual misconduct or otherwise be made with the Attorney General of the state of New York. We respectfully want to honor all situations simultaneously and believe the Attorney General is best equipped to do just that.

Here are the names listed below the statement:

Crystal People-Stokes

Kimberly Jean-Pierre

Alicia Hyndman

Inez Dickens

Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn

Latoya Joyner

Latrice Walker

Pamela Hunter

Donna Lupardo

Karen Mcmahon

Stacey Pheffer- Amato

Pat Fahy

Didi Barrett

Vivian Cook

Stefanie Zinerman

Deborah Glick

Helene Weinstein

Jenifer Rajikumar

Rebeca Seawright

Maritza Davila

The two top Democrats in New York’s legislature withdrew their support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.