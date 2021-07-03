Calls grow for Cuomo to quit from top New York State lawmakers

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the first senior Democrat in the state to say he should resign.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The two top Democrats in New York’s legislature withdrew their support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stopped short of demanding that Cuomo quit, but said in a Sunday statement that Cuomo should "seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

Those statements come after Cuomo had said earlier, on Sunday afternoon, that he would not step down. Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have accused him of inappropriate behavior.

"Everyday there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government," Stewart-Cousins said in a statement. "We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data, and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project.

"New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign."

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie shared a similar view in a statement, though he did not specifically call for Cuomo to resign.

"The allegations pertaining to the governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace, or anywhere else," he said. "I too share the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the governor's ability to continue to lead this state.