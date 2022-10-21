Gov. Hochul, Mayor Brown announce plans for memorial for victims killed in Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in town on Friday and joined Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to announce plans are in the works to build a memorial for the victims killed in a mass shooting earlier this year.
Ten people were killed and three people injured when a gunman walked into the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue May 14 and started shooting at Black people.
The mayor says a 5/14 Memorial Commission will be created to oversee the project, which will include a monument constructed in East Buffalo.
The commission will be headed up by the President of the Buffalo branch of the NAACP, Rev. Mark E. Blue.
More details will be announced in the future.