Gov. Hochul, Mayor Brown announce plans for memorial for victims killed in Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in town on Friday and joined Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to announce plans are in the works to build a memorial for the victims killed in a mass shooting earlier this year.

Ten people were killed and three people injured when a gunman walked into the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue May 14 and started shooting at Black people.

The mayor says a 5/14 Memorial Commission will be created to oversee the project, which will include a monument constructed in East Buffalo.

The commission will be headed up by the President of the Buffalo branch of the NAACP, Rev. Mark E. Blue.