East Buffalo mural pays tribute to Tops mass shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a mural in East Buffalo paying tribute to the Jefferson 10.

It's on Landon Street, close to where 10 people were killed and three others wounded in a racially motivated mass shooting at Tops Market on May 14.

Gary Heard came up with the idea of the mural. He knew six of the 10 people who died.

With the help of a team from the community, the mural representing unity was unveiled on Saturday evening.

"We just kept going with ideas from the community, asking people what would they like up here, and what would they like to see every day when they walk passed," artist Johnfredrick Daniels said. "So we took a little piece of the community, a little piece of ourselves, and a little piece of everything that's going on right now and put it together."