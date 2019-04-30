Following the recent shooting at a synagogue in San Diego, houses of worship around the world are looking to increase security.

"Two attacks in the last six months have been geared towards worshipers. Not just in America but also the attacks around the world. We are really concerned," Jewish Federation CEO Rob Goldberg said.

The concern led the Jewish Federation to discover that not all of their houses of worship in Western New York are secure.

"About 40 percent of our organizations, particularly some of the synagogues, are woefully under secure in that they don't have cameras, they don't have systems to get in that would provide security to the people that are there," Goldberg said.

The Jewish Federation worked with Senator Tim Kennedy to try and secure funding from the state to increase prevention measures.

"We were able to secure $100,000 for the Buffalo Jewish Federation for security measures at synagogues and other houses of worship throughout Western New York," Kennedy said.

The Jewish Federation raised $120,000 on its own to ramp up security. The state's assistance gives them $220,000 to work with.

"To put in hard security measures," Kennedy said, "whether it's locks on the doors or cameras or other security measures."

The funding will be used to pay for active shooter and other training courses for the public.

"Train people throughout the community regardless of religious background on security measures to secure houses of worship," Kennedy said.

But is it enough funding to make an impact?

"It is hard to know. I think we have enough money in the short term. I think we can do a lot with those resources," Goldberg said.

The Jewish Federation has already allotted some of the funding to hire a security coordinator to solely focus on how to increase security at houses of worship.

"We are not immune it could happen here in Buffalo, and we want to be prepared" he said.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

JCC adds security to facilities following shooting at California synagogue

Williamsville rabbi shares concerns after synagogue shooting

Cuomo tells police to increase security at houses of worship