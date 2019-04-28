BUFFALO, N.Y. — The local Jewish community reacted Saturday after a gunman opened fire as worshippers gathered at Chabad of Poway in San Diego on the last day of Passover, killing one woman and wounding three others.

The suspect, a 19-year-old white man, fled the scene but was arrested a short time later, surrendering without incident after an officer pulled him over.

2 On Your Side spoke to Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein of Shir Shalom in Williamsville.

Not only does he say his heart is with the community in California, it has him thinking about his congregation here in Buffalo.

"Here we are again, six months later in exactly where we were, and that another synagogue would be hit on Shabbat, on a holiday, it's just terrible," he said.

"It's certainly a real concern. San Diego and Pittsburgh might not be Buffalo, but we have those concerns it could happen and we want to do everything possible to prevent it."

Rabbi Lazarus-Klien says he's been working with board members at the church to include guards and more security measures at the temple to make sure the faithful are safe there.

In Albany, Governor Cuomo for the second week in a row directed State Police to increase security efforts at houses of worship. Last week he did so following bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 359 people on Easter Sunday. The bombings there included three churches.

He issued a statement on Sunday:

"New York grieves for the family of the victim and those wounded in the horrific shooting at Chabad of Poway in California.

"Six months to the day after the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in our nation's history, and on the final day of Passover, we are confronted with another devastating attack in a synagogue, a holy place of worship. New York stands shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community and people of all faiths.

"As a precaution, I have directed State Police to increase their security presence at synagogues and houses of worship across the state.

"We must come together during this troubling time to root out hate in all its forms and show the nation we will never be divided by these despicable acts of violence."

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Gunman kills 1, wounds rabbi and 2 others at synagogue

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect pleads not guilty

'Love. That's why I did it': Jewish nurse on why he saved Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect