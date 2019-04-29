BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the recent shooting at a synagogue in San Diego, the Jewish Community Center is adding additional security measures.

In an effort to enforce those security measures and keep their facilties safe for everyone, the JCC is asking people to "refrain from holding the door for others who have not scanned into the facility."

Police say a 19-year-old gunman walked into the Chabad of Poway and opened fire. One person was killed and several others were hurt. The suspect has been charged with murder and committing a hate crime.

The JCC has two locations. One on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo and another on North Forest in Getzville.