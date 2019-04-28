ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo for the second week in a row directed State Police to increase security efforts at houses of worship.

Last week he did so following bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 359 people on Easter Sunday. The bombings there included three churches.

This week it comes one day after a gunman opened fire as worshippers gathered at Chabad of Poway in San Diego on the last day of Passover, killing one woman and wounding three others.

The suspect, a 19-year-old white man, fled the scene but was arrested a short time later, surrendering without incident after an officer pulled him over.

Cuomo issued a statement on Sunday:

"New York grieves for the family of the victim and those wounded in the horrific shooting at Chabad of Poway in California.

"Six months to the day after the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in our nation's history, and on the final day of Passover, we are confronted with another devastating attack in a synagogue, a holy place of worship. New York stands shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community and people of all faiths.

"As a precaution, I have directed State Police to increase their security presence at synagogues and houses of worship across the state.

"We must come together during this troubling time to root out hate in all its forms and show the nation we will never be divided by these despicable acts of violence."

