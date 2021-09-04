Tom Reed under investigation by U.S. House ethics committee

In March, former lobbyist Nicolette Davis accused Reed of sexual misconduct in a Washington Post article. He will not seek election to any public office in 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed is being investigated by the ethics committee in the U.S. House of Representatives following an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The House issued a statement about the investigation.

"The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Tom Reed may have engaged in sexual misconduct, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct," the statement read. "The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations.

"The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee. No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules."

In March, former lobbyist Nicolette Davis accused Reed of sexual misconduct in a Washington Post article.

In the Washington Post article, Davis said the incident happened at a restaurant in Minneapolis in 2017 when she was 25 and the congressman was 45.

According to Davis, the congressman rubbed her back, put his hand outside her blouse, and unhooked her bra strap. She also told the Post that he moved his hand to her thigh and was inching upward.

Davis told the Washington Post that she asked the person sitting next to her for help and that the person eventually pulled the congressman away from the table and out of the restaurant.

Reed declined to be interviewed Friday when the story was published but said, "This account of my actions is not accurate."