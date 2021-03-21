Tom Reed says he will not seek elected office in 2022, addresses sexual misconduct allegation

The Washington Post profiled Nicolette Davis two days ago. She claims the incident happened at a restaurant in Minneapolis in 2017.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tom Reed says he will not be running for any elected office in 2022 two days after former lobbyist Nicolette Davis accused him of sexual misconduct in the Washington Post.

Reed made the announcement Sunday evening in a statement. Reed was elected to Congress in 2010 and had pledged to voters to only serve six terms, the sixth of which he's serving now.

"As I go forward, I will strive to be a better human being, continue to fight for what I believe in, and to make people’s lives better in any way I can. I hope this formal apology is just the start," he said.

In the Washington Post article, Davis said the incident happened at a restaurant in Minneapolis in 2017 when she was 25 and the congressman was 45.

According to Davis, the congressman rubbed her back, put his hand outside her blouse, and unhooked her bra strap. She also told the Post that he moved his hand to her thigh and was inching upward.

Davis told the Washington Post that she asked the person sitting next to her for help and that the person eventually pulled the congressman away from the table and out of the restaurant.

Reed declined to be interviewed Friday when the story was published but said, "This account of my actions is not accurate."

Sunday evening, he issued a statement that started with an apology to Davis and attempted to shed light on what happened.

“First, I apologize to Nicolette Davis. Even though I am only hearing of this matter as stated by Ms. Davis in the article now, I hear her voice and will not dismiss her. In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect, and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility. I further apologize to my wife and kids, my family, the people of the 23rd District, my colleagues, and those who have supported me for the harm this caused them."

Reed goes on to state that at the time of the incident he was struggling with alcoholism, for which he sought treatment.

“Second, I want to share that this occurred at a time in my life in which I was struggling. Upon entering treatment in 2017, I recognized that I am powerless over alcohol. I am now approaching four years of that personal lifelong journey of recovery. With the support of my wife, kids, and loved ones, professional help, and trust in a higher power, I continue that journey day-by-day. This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done. Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you.”

He concludes by promising to make amends for past actions and encourages others to seek out help if they need it.