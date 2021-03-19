Former lobbyist accuses Rep. Tom Reed of sexual misconduct in Washington Post article

Reed denies the allegations saying, "This account of my actions is not accurate."

NEW YORK — Former lobbyist Nicolette Davis accuses Rep. Tom Reed of sexual misconduct in a new Washington Post article.

In the article, which you can read by clicking here, Davis says the incident happened at a restaurant in Minneapolis when she was 25 and the congressman was 45.

According to Davis, the congressman rubbed her back, put his hand outside her blouse, and unhooked her bra strap. She also told the Post that he moved his hand to her thigh and was inching upward.

Davis told the Post she asked the person sitting next to her for help, and the person pulled the congressman away from the table and out of the restaurant.

According to the Post, Reed declined to be interviewed for this story, but said, "This account of my actions is not accurate."