Jacobs on Reed sexual misconduct allegation: 'due process' is necessary

ATTICA, N.Y. — Appearing in Attica on Saturday morning, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs was asked about the accusations of sexual misconduct by his colleague, Tom Reed.

Former lobbyist Nicolette Davis on Friday accused Reed of sexual misconduct in a new Washington Post article published on Friday morning.

"I think that, as I've said all along with the governor, there also needs to be due process, so investigating the complaint seemed very credible in the article that I read, so it certainly needs to receive merit," Jacobs said.

"But both sides need due process, and that's what I've said along with the governor as well."

In regards to the governor, Jacobs in a March 12 statement said it was quite clear, saying that it was a "crisis of his own making," adding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should step down.

In the Washington Post article, which you can read by clicking here, Davis says the incident happened at a restaurant in Minneapolis when she was 25 and the congressman was 45.

According to Davis, the congressman rubbed her back, put his hand outside her blouse, and unhooked her bra strap. She also told the Post that he moved his hand to her thigh and was inching upward.

Davis told the Washington Post that she asked the person sitting next to her for help and that the person eventually pulled the congressman away from the table and out of the restaurant.