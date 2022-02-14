x
Sen. Gillibrand endorses Hochul in New York governor's race

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is backing Kathy Hochul in the New York governor's race.
Credit: AP
FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorsed Hochul on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the race for New York's highest office. It's the most prominent endorsement yet for Hochul as she looks to secure the Democratic nomination and win the governorship in her own right. Her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned last summer amid sexual harassment allegations. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is backing Kathy Hochul in the New York governor's race. It's Hochul's most high-profile endorsement as she looks to secure her party's nomination and win the governorship in her own right. 

She was initially expected to face a tough battle for the Democratic nomination. But months ahead of the June primary, Hochul has solidified her position as the front-runner, amassing campaign donations and endorsements. 

She's being challenged by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat representing Long Island, and by New York City's elected public advocate Jumaane Williams, the most progressive candidate in the race.

