Sen. Gillibrand endorses Hochul in New York governor's race

NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is backing Kathy Hochul in the New York governor's race. It's Hochul's most high-profile endorsement as she looks to secure her party's nomination and win the governorship in her own right.

She was initially expected to face a tough battle for the Democratic nomination. But months ahead of the June primary, Hochul has solidified her position as the front-runner, amassing campaign donations and endorsements.