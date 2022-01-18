x
Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio won't run for governor

In a video posted to Twitter, Bill de Blasio said he would instead devote himself to fighting inequality in New York.
Credit: AP
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination site intended to jump-start the city's entertainment industry, in New York, in this Monday, April 12, 2021, file photo. New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, giving an ultimatum to public employees who’ve refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will not run for governor. 

On Tuesday, he ended months of speculation by announcing he would not enter the Democratic primary in which Gov. Kathy Hochul already has a commanding start, having locked up endorsements and fundraising. 

De Blasio left office at the end of 2021 after eight years of mayor of the largest city in the country. He had been hinting for months about a 2022 run for governor. 

In a video posted to Twitter, he said he would instead devote himself to fighting inequality in New York.

    

