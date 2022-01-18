Siena Poll: Gov. Hochul expands lead in primary polls

According to the Siena Poll, Gov. Hochul has opened up a nearly 30 point lead over her closest competitors.

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — A new Siena College Poll shows that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is widening her lead when it comes to this year's Democratic primary. This comes as potential opponents continue to bow out of the race.

According to the Siena Poll, Gov. Hochul has opened up a nearly 30 point lead over her closest competitors. Hochul currently has the support of 46 percent of Democrats, which according to the Siena Poll, is up from 36 percent last month.

Tuesday morning former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, who polled second highest at 12 percent, announced that he would not be running for governor. State Attorney General Letitia James has already taken her name out of consideration.

Polled third highest was New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams at 11 percent. Rep. Tom Suozzi was fourth with 6 percent. The Siena Poll says 24-percent are undecided or back another candidate.

"James is out of the race. Williams and Suozzi are unknown to half of Democrats. A potential opponent, de Blasio, is viewed unfavorably by more Democrats than view him favorably. With 22 weeks until the primary, it appears Hochul is in the catbird seat to be the Democratic nominee for governor,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.