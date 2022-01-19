Hochul nabs biggest haul of 2022 gubernatorial field

Hochul's haul dwarfs her closest competitors among both Democrats and Republicans, according to campaign finance filings Tuesday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul has raised nearly $22 million for her election campaign, a huge sum that gives her a dominating advantage over a narrowing field of opponents in the Democratic primary.

Hochul's haul dwarfs her closest competitors among both Democrats and Republicans, according to campaign finance filings Tuesday. Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi reported $5.4 million in campaign cash for a run against Hochul. On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin reported $5.6 million for his campaign.

On Tuesday, a new Siena College Poll was released showing that Gov. Hochul is widening her lead when it comes to this year's Democratic primary. According to the Siena Poll, Hochul has opened up a nearly 30 point lead over her closest competitors.

Hochul currently has the support of 46 percent of Democrats, which according to the Siena Poll, is up from 36 percent last month.

Tuesday morning former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, who polled second highest at 12 percent, announced that he would not be running for governor. State Attorney General Letitia James has already taken her name out of consideration.