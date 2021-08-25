President Biden names Buffalonian Liz Allen to U.S. State Department post

Allen has been named Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. She previously worked in the Obama White House.

WASHINGTON — Buffalonian Liz Allen called it an honor to work at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue years ago. She will be working in Washington once again.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that Allen has been named Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

Allen previously worked in the Obama White House. More recently, she worked in the Biden campaign to specifically lead communications for his vice presidential pick.

Allen is a SUNY Geneseo graduate with a degree in political science. She returned to the Livingston County campus in 2016. That's when she delivered the commencement address.