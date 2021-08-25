x
Hochul selects Sen. Brian Benjamin for lieutenant governor

If he accepts the job, Benjamin would become the state's second Black lieutenant governor.
Credit: AP
FILE - New York State Senator Brian Benjamin, left, joins Senator John Liu, center, and City Council candidate Jenny Low at the "Voting is Justice Rally," on June 20, 2021, in New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul has chosen Democrat Benjamin, a senator from New York City, to be her lieutenant governor. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul has selected Brian Benjamin, a state senator from New York City, as her choice for lieutenant governor. 

That's according to a person familiar with the administration's internal discussions who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hochul had yet to announce her decision publicly. She is expected to do so this week. 

If he accepts the job, Benjamin would become the state's second Black lieutenant governor.

The Democrat has focused his legislative career on criminal justice reform and affordable housing. Hochul's and Benjamin's offices didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

