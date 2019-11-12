BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Republican chair Nick Langworthy and two voters have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state's Board of Elections.

The lawsuit relates to the lack of a special election to fill the 27th Congressional District seat that’s been vacated by Chris Collins.

Langworthy, who lives in Amherst, filed the lawsuit in Monroe County Supreme Court, along with two voters. One of the voters lives in Scottsville and the other in Holley.

The lawsuit states that "approximately 750,000 residents similarly situated within the congressional district are being denied their right to representation in the U.S. Congress and are being further denied their right to vote for a representative."

Collins, his son Cameron Collins and Stephen Zarsky settled their insider trading charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week. As part of his civil case settlement, Chris Collins is barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company.

