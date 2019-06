BUFFALO GAP, Va. — Erie County's Republican chairman is officially moving up to lead the party statewide.

Nick Langworthy is expected to be elected state GOP chairman Monday afternoon in Albany during the party's annual Reorganization Meeting.

