Polls open for Election Day in WNY

On Tuesday polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., here's what you need to know about this election.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is election day and polls will be open in New York until 9 p.m.

Among the races, residents in New York State can vote for our governor and lieutenant governor; NYS comptroller; NYS attorney general; federal, state, and local races.

Here's what you need to know about voting today.

How do I find my polling place?

Find your polling place by checking your local county board of elections office:

What time can I vote?

During the general election on November 8, 2022, polling places are open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Who can I contact if there is an issue at a polling location?

The Attorney General's Office has resources available if there are problems at your polling station.

For issues with your polling location being improperly closed or not having the correct disability accommodations, call the AG's office at (866) 390-2992.

If you believe that voter intimidation is taking place, fill out the election complaint form on the AG's website.

What statewide proposals are on the ballot this year?

This year, voters in New York can vote on the Clean Water, Clear Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.

Voters could enact the Environmental Bond Act for the first time in 26 years, as it’s the only state-wide proposition on the ballot and could change how the state will approach climate change mitigation moving forward.

What are the big races in New York State that we are voting for?

Here are a list of the state and federal races up for election. You can get specific ballot information on who you can vote for in your district by checking with your local board of elections offices or the New York State Board of Elections website.





NY Governor

Kathy Hochul (D)

Lee Zeldin (R)

NY Lieutenant Governor

Antonio Delgado (D)

Alison Esposito (R)

NYS Comptroller

Thomas DiNapoli (D)

Paul Rodriguez (R)

Attorney General

Letitia James (D)

Michael Henry (R)

U.S. Senator

Charles Schumer (D)

Joe Pinion (R)

New York State Proposition One

Yes

No

139th NYS Assembly District

Jennifer Keys (D)

Stephen Hawley (R)

Stephen Hawley (C)

140th NYS Assembly District

William Conrad III (D)

Scott Marciszewski (R)

Scott Marciszewski (C)

William Conrad III (WF)

141st NYS Assembly District

Crystal Peoples (D)

142nd NYS Assembly District

Patrick Burke (D)

Sandy Magnano (R)

Sandy Magnano (C)

143rd NYS Assembly District

Monica Piga Wallace (D)

Frank Smierciak II (R)

Frank Smierciak II (C)

144th NYS Assembly District

Michael Norris (R)

Michael Norris (C)

145th NYS Assembly District

Douglas Mooradian (D)

Angelo Morinello (R)

Angelo Morinello (C)

146th NYS Assembly District

Karen McMahon (D)

Katrina Zeplowitz (R)

Katrina Zeplowitz (C)

147th NYS Assembly District

David DiPietro (R)

David DiPietro (C)

148th NYS Assembly District

Joseph Giglio (R)

Joseph Giglio (C)

149th NYS Assembly District

Jonathan Rivera (D)

Ralph Hernandez (R)

Ralph Hernandez (C)

Jonathan Rivera (WF)

150th NYS Assembly District

Sandra Lewis (D)

Andrew Goodell (R)

Andrew Goodell (C)

23rd Congressional District

Max Della Pia (D)

Nick Langworthy (R)

24th Congressional District

Steven Holden (D)

Claudia Tenney (R)

25th Congressional District

Joseph Morelle (D)

La'Ron Singletary (R)

26th Congressional District

Brian Higgins (D)

Steven Sams II (R)

58th NYS Senate District

Thomas O'Mara (R)

Thomas O'Mara (C)

60th NYS Senate District

Patrick Gallivan (R)

61st NYS Senate District

Sean Ryan (D)

Edward Rath III (R)

Edward Rath III (C)

Sean Ryan (WF)

62nd NYS Senate District

Robert Ortt (R)

Robert Ortt (C)

63rd NYS Senate District

Timothy Kennedy (D)

Faye Pietrak (C)

Timothy Kennedy (WF)

How will I know the results?