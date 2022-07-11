Early voting ends for Erie County over the weekend, totals announced

According to the Erie County Board of Elections 8,616 ballots were cast on Sunday. That brings the adjusted nine-day total to 70,077.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State.

According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 8,616 ballots were cast on Sunday, the final day of early voting. That brings the adjusted nine-day total to 70,077.

For more information on where to cast your ballots in your county, please see the locations below.