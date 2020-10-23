NYS: Polling places will remain open despite rise in COVID cases

Even of there is spike in cases that might warrant restrictions on gatherings, polling sites will remain open for in-person voting, according to Cuomo's aide.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic has already had an impact on voting and the way many of us will cast our ballots this year.

However, with a recent uptick in cases, some may wonder if that could impact their ability to vote in person.

State officials are saying you shouldn't worry about that.

The governor continues to say if an outbreak occurs in an area, to the point where it becomes a so called red zone, then it means there would be tighter restrictions again on gatherings.

If such an outbreak should occur in a neighborhood with a polling place, though, the state is indicating the polling place will remain open.

"Voting is considered an essential activity and is a constitutionally protested activity, so that would continue," said Beth Garvey, Special Counsel and Senior Advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It was the same reasoning that led the state not to enforce rules against gatherings during the many protests held this past summer, because those are also constitutionally protected activities.

In addition, Garvey noted that the state has established guidelines to keep voters safe, which it got to put into practice during primary elections in June.

"It (voting) would not violate any of the gathering restrictions because there are requirements present for social distancing, mask wearing. and sanitization protocols," she said.

Moreover, Garvey noted, "early voting is a great way to reduce density, and New Yorkers should also remember that they still do have time to request an absentee (mailed-in) ballot.