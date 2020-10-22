More first-time poll workers getting involved in 2020 election

'Now we're getting all kinds of different age groups applying and wanting to help us, and do their civic duty,' Election Commissioner Jeremy Zellner said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early voting starts Saturday, and this year Erie County is seeing a new trend in election employees: More first-time poll workers are stepping up to help.

"I just think people are energized for this year's election on both sides and they'd like to help out in any way they can," said Erie County Election Commissioner Jeremy Zellner, a Democrat.

Amid a nationwide call for more poll workers or election inspectors, the Erie County Board of Elections said it's had an estimated 1,500 new applicants, which just like COVID-19, Zellner said isn't normal.

"Now we're getting all kinds of different age groups applying and wanting to help us, and do their civic duty," he added.

Younger volunteers such as Ellie Fox decided to apply after seeing that so many poll workers are older adults an age group the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers more at risk to the coronavirus.

According to the New York State Board of Elections, 55% of all New York poll workers are over the age of 60.

"I know a lot of younger folks in their 20s, 30s, 40s even, who have taken this on who wouldn't have otherwise, so I absolutely think this has changed the mindset of who can be involved and who needs to be involved," Fox said.

While the election is still over a week away, many of the new poll workers will be starting Saturday at one of the 37 early voting locations across Erie County.

"We're hoping these nine upcoming days of early voting will lessen the burden on election inspectors on election day," Zellner said.

Zellner said first-time poll workers often don't expect the temporary paid job to be so grueling, but work 15 straight hours on Election Day with limited breaks isn't easy.

This year's influx has also meant some first-time applicants such as Ellie haven't received a spot. The Erie County Board of Elections, however, has been notifying people of changes and continues to place inspectors.

Of the more than 320 polling places in Erie County, most locations have four or five people, and this year other positions may also be needed, such as greeters.

"This year is the year where we look to try and build people to be involved," Zellner said.

Added Fox: "I'm still holding out hope that I get a call but I think it's something that I will continue to pursue. It's a super-easy way to just do your part."