Early voting centers in Erie County open next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting next month there will be a number of early voting centers across Erie County, giving registered voters an opportunity to cast their ballot in person without having to deal with long lines on election day.
On October 24, there will be 37 early voting locations open across Erie County. Find a full list of early voting locations below, or click here.
Early voting locations will be open from October 24 until November 1. They will be open from noon until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon until 6 p.m. on the weekend.