Elections

Buffalo’s mayoral election draws modest turnout

While turnout was higher in Tuesday's contest than the June primary, it fell short of the last time there was a serious contest for mayor in a general election.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The contest between India Walton and Byron Brown looked like it could be close.

It wasn’t. 

Though it will be a while before the write-in votes for Brown are validated and absentee ballots are counted, the outcome is clear: Brown won a fifth term resoundingly, according to unofficial returns from the Erie County Board of Elections.

The first hotly contested general election for Buffalo mayor in 16 years — a showdown between ideologies and personalities, drawing national attention and massive infusions of campaign money to both sides — was predicted to drive massive turnout in the city. 

