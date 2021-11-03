Buffalo’s mayoral election draws modest turnout

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The contest between India Walton and Byron Brown looked like it could be close.
It wasn’t.
Though it will be a while before the write-in votes for Brown are validated and absentee ballots are counted, the outcome is clear: Brown won a fifth term resoundingly, according to unofficial returns from the Erie County Board of Elections.
The first hotly contested general election for Buffalo mayor in 16 years — a showdown between ideologies and personalities, drawing national attention and massive infusions of campaign money to both sides — was predicted to drive massive turnout in the city.