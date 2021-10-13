The keys to a successful write-in campaign

Well-known candidates with money to spend and a game plan for getting voters to the polls have won high-profile races despite being denied a line on the ballot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Successful write-in campaigns for elected office are few and far between. But candidates occasionally find a way to win, and election experts say there is a formula for success.

The keys include name recognition, fundraising capability, concerted voter education campaigns, and strong turn-out-the-vote efforts.

Lisa Murkowski used these strategies to retain her U.S. Senate seat in Alaska in 2010. Mike Duggan did likewise when he won the race for mayor of Detroit in 2013.

Here in Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown, waging a write-in campaign against Democratic nominee India Walton, has at least some of those advantages going for him.