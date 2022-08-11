Brian Higgins wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 26th District

The 26th Congressional District represents portions of Erie and Niagara counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Democrat Brian Higgins wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 26th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race around 11 p.m.

Higgins has served in Congress since 2005. He defeated Emin Eddie Egriu in the Democratic primary for the 26th Congressional District back in August.

Republican candidate Steven Sams in November is also on the Conservative ticket. Higgins was also on the Working Families ticket.

Polls on Tuesday were open in New York State until 9 p.m.