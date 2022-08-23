Higgins wins the 26th Congressional District Democratic Primary

The 26th Congressional District represents portions of Erie and Niagara counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Brian Higgins faced off against Emin Eddie Egriu in the Democratic primary for the 26th Congressional District.

Higgins won Tuesday night with 91% of the vote and Egriu with 9%.

The 26th Congressional District represents portions of Erie and Niagara counties.

Higgins has served in Congress since 2005. Egriu had tried running against Higgins in 2020 but did not qualify to be on the ballot.