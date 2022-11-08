Here's what you need to know about voting in the 2022 midterm elections

Here is everything you need to know about voting in the 2022 midterm elections for New York State residents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voters will head to the polls across the United States and New York State to vote in the 2022 general election. Among the races, residents in New York State can vote for our governor and lieutenant governor; NYS comptroller; NYS attorney general; federal, state, and local races.

When is Election Day?

Election Day will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Can I vote early?

Yes. Early voting is currently underway in New York State and will wrap up Sunday, November 6, 2022. Check with your local Board of Elections office to find out where you can cast your vote early.

How do I know if I'm registered to vote?

Unsure if you're registered? You can check here.

Can I still register to vote?

No. The last day to register to vote in the November 8 general election was October 14, 2022.

How do I find my polling place?

Find your polling place by checking your local county board of elections office:

What time can I vote?

During early voting, check with your local county board of elections office on times for early voting. Each county has different times and locations.

During the general election on November 8, 2022, polling places are open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

I will be out of town on Election Day. Can I mail in my vote?

Yes. But you must receive your ballot by November 7, either by mail or in person. Ballots can be returned to your local county board of elections office no later than November 8, 2022, or be postmarked no later than November 8, 2022.

Request Absentee Ballot Online or by Mail by October 24, 2022

Request Absentee Ballot In Person by November 7, 2022

Return Absentee Ballot by November 8, 2022

What statewide proposals are on the ballot this year?

This year, voters in New York can vote on the Clean Water, Clear Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.

Voters could enact the Environmental Bond Act for the first time in 26 years, as it’s the only state-wide proposition on the ballot and could change how the state will approach climate change mitigation moving forward.

Can I track my ballot after I cast my vote?

Yes. You can track your ballot on the NY State website at: https://nysballot.elections.ny.gov/TrackMyBallot/Search

What are the big races in New York State that we are voting for?

Here are a list of the state and federal races up for election. You can get specific ballot information on who you can vote for in your district by checking with your local board of elections offices or the New York State Board of Elections website.





NY Governor

Kathy Hochul (D)

Lee Zeldin (R)

NY Lieutenant Governor

Antonio Delgado (D)

Alison Esposito (R)

NYS Comptroller

Thomas DiNapoli (D)

Paul Rodriguez (R)

Attorney General

Letitia James (D)

Michael Henry (R)

U.S. Senator

Charles Schumer (D)

Joe Pinion (R)

New York State Proposition One

Yes

No

139th NYS Assembly District

Jennifer Keys (D)

Stephen Hawley (R)

Stephen Hawley (C)

140th NYS Assembly District

William Conrad III (D)

Scott Marciszewski (R)

Scott Marciszewski (C)

William Conrad III (WF)

141st NYS Assembly District

Crystal Peoples (D)

142nd NYS Assembly District

Patrick Burke (D)

Sandy Magnano (R)

Sandy Magnano (C)

143rd NYS Assembly District

Monica Piga Wallace (D)

Frank Smierciak II (R)

Frank Smierciak II (C)

144th NYS Assembly District

Michael Norris (R)

Michael Norris (C)

145th NYS Assembly District

Douglas Mooradian (D)

Angelo Morinello (R)

Angelo Morinello (C)

146th NYS Assembly District

Karen McMahon (D)

Katrina Zeplowitz (R)

Katrina Zeplowitz (C)

147th NYS Assembly District

David DiPietro (R)

David DiPietro (C)

148th NYS Assembly District

Joseph Giglio (R)

Joseph Giglio (C)

149th NYS Assembly District

Jonathan Rivera (D)

Ralph Hernandez (R)

Ralph Hernandez (C)

Jonathan Rivera (WF)

150th NYS Assembly District

Sandra Lewis (D)

Andrew Goodell (R)

Andrew Goodell (C)

23rd Congressional District

Max Della Pia (D)

Nick Langworthy (R)

24th Congressional District

Steven Holden (D)

Claudia Tenney (R)

25th Congressional District

Joseph Morelle (D)

La'Ron Singletary (R)

26th Congressional District

Brian Higgins (D)

Steven Sams II (R)

58th NYS Senate District

Thomas O'Mara (R)

Thomas O'Mara (C)

60th NYS Senate District

Patrick Gallivan (R)

61st NYS Senate District

Sean Ryan (D)

Edward Rath III (R)

Edward Rath III (C)

Sean Ryan (WF)

62nd NYS Senate District

Robert Ortt (R)

Robert Ortt (C)

63rd NYS Senate District

Timothy Kennedy (D)

Faye Pietrak (C)

Timothy Kennedy (WF)